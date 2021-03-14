M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,987 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $110.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

