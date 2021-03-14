M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,531 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.76 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.
WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.58.
Willis Towers Watson Public Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
Read More: Capital Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.