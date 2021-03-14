M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,531 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.76 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

