M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.