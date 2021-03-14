M&T Bank Corp Has $19.98 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.49% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $188.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $188.57.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

