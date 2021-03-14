MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $12.17 Average PT from Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $8,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

