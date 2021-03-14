Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.27 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.