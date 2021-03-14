Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $60,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,075,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

TDOC stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.