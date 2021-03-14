Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Proto Labs worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

