Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 603.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $342.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

