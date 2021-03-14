Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 394 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $411.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

