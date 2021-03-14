Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,792 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.77 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.