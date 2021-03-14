Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 60,529 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,529 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of nLIGHT worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in nLIGHT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,859. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

