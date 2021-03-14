Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $9,855,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

TDOC stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

