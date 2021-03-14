Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

