Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

