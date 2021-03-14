Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 52,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.