Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 228,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 917,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 697,608 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

