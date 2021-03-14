Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,890 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA opened at $186.98 on Friday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.