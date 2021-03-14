Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,523 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

CRS stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

