Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at C$33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.93. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$34.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.