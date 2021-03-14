Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, an increase of 181.2% from the February 11th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.1 days.

MGRUF stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.