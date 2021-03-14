Morgan Stanley Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.