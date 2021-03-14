Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,381 ($18.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.16.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.