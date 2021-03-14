Morgan Stanley Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $22.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. EQT has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

