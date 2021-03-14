Morgan Stanley Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $415.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $439.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.33.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $320.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,507,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.