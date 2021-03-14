Morgan Stanley Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

