Morgan Stanley Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $297.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.08.

NYSE:ACN opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.20. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

