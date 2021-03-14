Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,804 ($23.57), but opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.47). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,768 ($23.10), with a volume of 22,396 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,562.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

