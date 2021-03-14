MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $329,232.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $329,232.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00363587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,993,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,972,647 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

