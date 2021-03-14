MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $406.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $320.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

