Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.98

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $809.37 million, a PE ratio of -143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

