Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.98

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $809.37 million, a PE ratio of -143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
See Also: Equity Income
