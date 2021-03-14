MMOCoin (MMO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,382.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 54.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $130,241.85 and $1,382.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000142 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,696,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,453,214 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

