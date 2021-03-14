MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Critical Contrast

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $145.65 million 2.35 $10.99 million $0.69 20.52 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Volatility and Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiX Telematics and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Validian.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 6.39% 10.94% 7.56% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Validian on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers vehicle recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, track and react bureau, driver performance management, driving monitoring, field services management, driver engagement, fuel management and security solutions, and driver identification solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle cameras. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 818,487 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

