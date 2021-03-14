Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Down to $59.20

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.77), but opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 298,321 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £829.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.98.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

