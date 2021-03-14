Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $10.82. Mistras Group shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 91,588 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

