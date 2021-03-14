Mika Yamamoto Sells 3,284 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.