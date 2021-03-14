Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

