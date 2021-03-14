Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of MU opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

