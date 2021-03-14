MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 13,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,782. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

