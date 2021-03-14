MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE:CXH opened at $9.72 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.