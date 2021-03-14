MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

