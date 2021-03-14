MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 89,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

