Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Metro stock remained flat at $$11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Get Metro alerts:

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.