Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Metro stock remained flat at $$11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.
About Metro
