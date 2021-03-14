MetaHash (MHC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $258,580.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $258,580.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00444685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00060871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00066714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.47 or 0.00509485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011233 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,598,829,029 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429,164,336 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

