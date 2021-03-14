Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Insider Sells $108,457.47 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

