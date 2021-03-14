Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 5,384,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,166 shares of company stock worth $5,431,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

