Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.0809 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $885,726.51 and $260,805.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

