Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,739 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 782,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 125,770 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

EPD opened at $23.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

