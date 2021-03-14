Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 39,748 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

