Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.95 and a 200 day moving average of $337.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.44.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.